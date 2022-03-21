Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications, has launched ‘Payment Analytics’, a data analysis feature for online and offline merchants.

This service, which is available to all Paytm merchants at no extra cost, will enable merchants with data-driven payment insights to help them understand customers and their payment preferences.

‘Industry-first move’

Praveen Sharma, CEO, PPSL, said “The launch of Payment Analytics is yet another industry-first move, that is aligned with our vision of helping merchant partners and entrepreneurs simplify their businesses, and understand their target audience to offer them the best of services. This will help business owners to devise improved marketing strategies to scale up faster.”

Payment Analytics has been exclusively designed by Paytm Payment Gateway to provide ready-made reports about payment sources, payment flows, customer behaviour, user retention, payment success rates and reasons for payment failures. This will allow business owners to analyse the transaction patterns and preferences of customers.

It will also help business owners get deeper insights that will help them make technical improvements and define a targeted marketing strategy.

It offers services including Payment source analytics, where businesses can get insights into performance of different payment sources with tips on how to reduce payment failures; Customer Analytics, through which businesses can understand their customers better with insights about their payment behaviours and Payment flow analytics, where businesses can get insights into success rates and cross platform as well as cross device performance.

With these services, Paytm’s offline merchant partners can ascertain their GMV and find out the total number of transactions on a day-to-day or monthly basis. Retail chain businesses can choose to capture GMV data of every physical store using Payment Analytics.