Paytm’s FY20 loss narrows to ₹2,942.3 crore

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
One97 Communications Ltd, which operates Paytm, saw its losses narrow to ₹2,942.36 crore in the financial year ended March 2020, according to regulatory documents.
The company had registered a consolidated loss of ₹4,217.2 crore for FY19, according to a Registrar of Companies filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.
Paytm, which competes with players such as Flipkart’s PhonePe and Google Pay, clocked a 1.3 per cent rise in consolidated total revenue at ₹3,628.85 crore for the fiscal ended March 2020 as against ₹3,579.67 crore for the financial year ended March 2019.
When contacted, Paytm shared its statement from September, when the company had said its 2019-20 revenue has increased to ₹3,629 crore with a 40 per cent decline in losses. It, however, had not shared the amount of loss registered in 2019-20 at that time.
On a standalone basis, the company''s total revenue was at ₹3,350.59 crore in 2019-20 as against ₹3,391.61 crore in the preceding financial year, according to the regulatory document.
However, Paytm managed to lower losses on a standalone basis as well from ₹3,959.64 crore in 2018-19 to ₹2,833.18 crore in 2019-20.
Paytm, in its filing, noted that Covid-19 continues to spread across the globe and India, and that it has had an impact on all local and global economic activities.
"The company has considered the possible effects that may result from Covid-19, on the carrying amount of the receivables, investments, goodwill etc. While making the assessment the company has taken cognizance of internal and external information up to the date of approval of Financial Statements," it said.
