PB Fintech to invest up to ₹700 crore in Policybazaar Insurance Brokers

PB Fintech — parent of online insurance and credit comparison platforms Policybazaar and Paisabazaar—will invest up to ₹700 crore in Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited (Policybazaar)

Policybazaar is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PB Fintech. This investment of ₹700 crore will be done in one or two tranches during the financial year 2021-22 and 2022-23, PB Fintech said in a filing with the stock exchanges. Out of the overall ₹700 crore, PB Fintech has invested ₹250 in Policybazaar.

The Board of PB Fintech, which met last evening, has also decided to invest up to ₹229.99 crore in Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting Private Limited ( Paisabazaar), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PB Fintech.

Pre-qualified personal loans

Meanwhile, Paisabazaar.com, a digital marketplace for consumer credit, has strengthened its partnership with Axis Bank to launch a pre-qualified program for unsecured loans on its platform.

The pre-qualified program on Paisabazaar.com entails deep technology and analytics collaboration with Banks and NBFCs, which enables select customers to view customized and pre-qualified lending offers on the fintech's platform.

Axis Bank customers, both salaried and self-employed, who are eligible for pre-qualified personal loans from the bank, will now be able to view and apply for the same offers through the Paisabazaar platform as well. This integration would lead to instant access to credit for these select customers through an end-to-end digital process, which can be completed by clicking a few buttons on Paisabazaar.