PB Fintech to invest up to ₹700 crore in Policybazaar Insurance Brokers

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
PB Fintech — parent of online insurance and credit comparison platforms Policybazaar and Paisabazaar—will invest up to ₹700 crore in Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited (Policybazaar)
Policybazaar is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PB Fintech. This investment of ₹700 crore will be done in one or two tranches during the financial year 2021-22 and 2022-23, PB Fintech said in a filing with the stock exchanges. Out of the overall ₹700 crore, PB Fintech has invested ₹250 in Policybazaar.
The Board of PB Fintech, which met last evening, has also decided to invest up to ₹229.99 crore in Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting Private Limited ( Paisabazaar), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PB Fintech.
Meanwhile, Paisabazaar.com, a digital marketplace for consumer credit, has strengthened its partnership with Axis Bank to launch a pre-qualified program for unsecured loans on its platform.
The pre-qualified program on Paisabazaar.com entails deep technology and analytics collaboration with Banks and NBFCs, which enables select customers to view customized and pre-qualified lending offers on the fintech's platform.
Axis Bank customers, both salaried and self-employed, who are eligible for pre-qualified personal loans from the bank, will now be able to view and apply for the same offers through the Paisabazaar platform as well. This integration would lead to instant access to credit for these select customers through an end-to-end digital process, which can be completed by clicking a few buttons on Paisabazaar.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...