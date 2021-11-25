PCHFL and API Holdings partner for financing solutions in healthcare

Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited (PCHFL) has partnered with API Holdings through its digital platform Retailio to provide financing solutions to consumers, retailers and merchants in the API Holdings’ healthcare ecosystem.

Retailio is the country’s largest digital B2B healthcare platform.

Under this partnership, PCHFL has earmarked an initial amount of ₹100 crore for disbursement by March 2022, it said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the amount could be increased based on the initial market response.

BNPL solution

Further, PCHFL will provide solutions like Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) for consumers and merchants, multi-collateral loans for retailers, supply chain financing, hospital financing, invoice discounting, among others.

Jairam Sridharan, Managing Director, PCHFL said, “This partnership is in is line with our strategy of expanding our retail portfolio through a mix of collaboration-led origination model and leveraging our distinguished digital lending capabilities. We look forward to a profitable and long-term partnership with API Holdings.”

With the acquisition of DHFL, PCHFL has become one of the leading players in the retail lending segment with access to over 10 lakh customers, presence in 24 States with a network of over 300 branches.

“By bringing together our potential synergies, we aim to provide capital to the underserved SME and MSME segment that would in-turn help fuel growth for these businesses,” said Harsh Parekh, Whole-time Director and Co-founder, API Holdings said.

API Holdings also has presence in Thyrocare and Akanamed, and through its subsidiary, owns the PharmEasy brand along with the proprietary technology platform which powers the PharmEasy marketplace