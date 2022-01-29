Piramal Capital and Housing Finance integrates over 3,000 employees of the DHFL Group

Piramal Capital and Housing Finance has integrated over 3,000 employees of the erstwhile Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Group and plans to add 2,000 new jobs under Project Sangam.

“The company continues to hire extensively for retail operations pan-India and has rolled out 2,000 offers already in the last three months in the merged entity. This hiring momentum is likely to continue in the fourth quarter of this fiscal and all of fiscal 2022-23, thereby taking the overall employee strength to over 5,000,” PCHFL said in a statement on Saturday.

It also plans to add 100 branches in next 12 months and expand to 1,000 cities in three years.

Integration plans

PCHFL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, had acquired DHFL for ₹34,250 crore in September 2021. Project Sangam is focused on the business and culture integration with DHFL. “The significant hiring across business verticals is in line with our endeavour to extend credit to the underserved and unserved customers. 20 per cent of our hiring is with first time job seekers in areas where jobs are still difficult to come by,” said Vikram Bector, Group CHRO, Piramal Enterprises.

As part of the integration and creating a unified workforce, senior professionals from DHFL will also move to new corporate premises in Mumbai next week, the statement added.

The company has created niche roles across various verticals, including MSME lending, used car loans, underwriting, operations and credit to support the growth trajectory to support the growth trajectory. New origination of affordable housing loans has been restarted at all 301 branches across the country.