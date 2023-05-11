Pension regulator PFRDA has extended the due date for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar till June 30 this year.

This decision was made following the announcement by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on March 28 this year, which extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar to June 30. This marks the fifth time that CBDT had extended the due date for this linkage.

“All concerned are advised to adhere to the timelines prescribed by CBDT in this regard from time to time”, PFRDA said in a circular to all Points of Presence, Central Record Keeping Agencies and NPS Trust.

As of end April this year, there are more than 6.3 crore subscribers to NPS and APY schemes. More than 51 crore PANs have already been linked with Aadhaar to date, according to CBDT.