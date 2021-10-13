PhonePe and NBBL partner to launch ClickPay

Digital payment platform PhonePe has, in association with NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd (NBBL), launched ClickPay for its customers.

ClickPay is a unique payment link that enables customers to make recurring online bill payments (electricity, water, gas, loan, etc) and removes the need to remember tedious account details associated with each biller or service. This link sent by the biller will lead the customer directly to the payment page, fetching the bill amount instantly.

Streamline payment process

ClickPay benefits PhonePe customers by removing the hassle of remembering the unique identifiers and details associated with making bill payments — they can simply pay by clicking on the ClickPay link sent by their biller, making it a two-step process. This launch will help increase the share of digital transactions in the ecosystem by reducing errors induced by manual inputs required for bill payments.

Ankit Gaur, Director, Online Merchants at PhonePe, said, “This partnership will bring a large number of potential customers from the offline realm to pay their bills online. We believe that this will further the adoption of digital payments by making the discovery of billers and bill payments convenient for consumers.”

Rahul Tandon, Head Product & Market Development, NPCI Bharat BillPay, said, “ClickPay is a step to empower the customer, wherein with ease, payment can be effected sans the tedium of manual inputs and errors. ClickPay facility with PhonePe will extend robust facilitation to a huge customer base. ClickPay will assure faster payments and help with furthering digital transactions in the payments service space.”

PhonePe is a digital payments platform with over 300 million registered users. Using PhonePe, users can send and receive money, recharge mobile, DTH, data cards, pay at stores, make utility payments, buy gold and make investments. PhonePe forayed into financial services in 2017 with the launch of Gold, providing users with an option to buy 24-karat gold securely on its platform. PhonePe has since launched several mutual funds and insurance products like tax-saving funds, liquid funds, international travel insurance, life insurance, and insurance for the Covid-19 pandemic among others. PhonePe is also accepted at 20+ million merchant outlets across India.