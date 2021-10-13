PhonePe and NBBL partner to launch ClickPay

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Digital payment platform PhonePe has, in association with NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd (NBBL), launched ClickPay for its customers.
ClickPay is a unique payment link that enables customers to make recurring online bill payments (electricity, water, gas, loan, etc) and removes the need to remember tedious account details associated with each biller or service. This link sent by the biller will lead the customer directly to the payment page, fetching the bill amount instantly.
ClickPay benefits PhonePe customers by removing the hassle of remembering the unique identifiers and details associated with making bill payments — they can simply pay by clicking on the ClickPay link sent by their biller, making it a two-step process. This launch will help increase the share of digital transactions in the ecosystem by reducing errors induced by manual inputs required for bill payments.
Ankit Gaur, Director, Online Merchants at PhonePe, said, “This partnership will bring a large number of potential customers from the offline realm to pay their bills online. We believe that this will further the adoption of digital payments by making the discovery of billers and bill payments convenient for consumers.”
Also see: Still a long way to become a Super App: PhonePe co-founder
Rahul Tandon, Head Product & Market Development, NPCI Bharat BillPay, said, “ClickPay is a step to empower the customer, wherein with ease, payment can be effected sans the tedium of manual inputs and errors. ClickPay facility with PhonePe will extend robust facilitation to a huge customer base. ClickPay will assure faster payments and help with furthering digital transactions in the payments service space.”
PhonePe is a digital payments platform with over 300 million registered users. Using PhonePe, users can send and receive money, recharge mobile, DTH, data cards, pay at stores, make utility payments, buy gold and make investments. PhonePe forayed into financial services in 2017 with the launch of Gold, providing users with an option to buy 24-karat gold securely on its platform. PhonePe has since launched several mutual funds and insurance products like tax-saving funds, liquid funds, international travel insurance, life insurance, and insurance for the Covid-19 pandemic among others. PhonePe is also accepted at 20+ million merchant outlets across India.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...