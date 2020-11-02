PhonePe gains over 250 registered users

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Homegrown fintech platform PhonePe on Monday announced that it had clocked over 250 million registered users.
The company said that it had over 100 million monthly active users (MAU) and 2.3 billion app sessions in October 2020.
Sameer Nigam, CEO and Founder of PhonePe said, ‘’We are thrilled to have crossed the 250 million user milestone, and are grateful that so many Indians continue to repose their trust in our services.”
“Our next target is to cross 500 million registered users by Dec 2022,’ he said.
He further added that the company will continue to launch new products and enable digital payments for more merchants across India.
ALSO READ PhonePe launches car and bike insurance on its platform
The company said that it had a “record month” in October, processing 925 million transactions, its highest so far, with an Annual TPV Runrate of $277 billion. The payments platform also processed 835 Million UPI Unified Payments Interface) transactions in October.
UPI transactions have witnessed a massive boom in the country amidst the festive season and sustained preference for digital payments in the ongoing pandemic.
According to latest data by the National Payments Corporation of India, UPI transactions have crossed the 200-crore mark in October. UPI transactions amounted to 207.16 crore in October, processing ₹3.86 lakh crore of payments last month.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...