PhonePe launches UPI-based AutoPay functionality for mutual fund SIP investments

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Homegrown digital payments platform PhonePe on Monday announced the launch of UPI based AutoPay functionality for its mutual fund investment offerings.
The functionality will allow PhonePe customers to set up their mutual fund SIPs in a few steps.
With UPI Autopay, customers can set up their SIPs in three steps – selecting the fund, input of monthly SIP investment amount, and authentication with a UPI PIN.
Also read:PhonePe and Flipkart partner to digitise cash-on-delivery payments
“It furthers PhonePe’s vision to continually enhance the end-to-end customer experience while catering to their needs in building the investment portfolio of their choice,” the company said in an official release.
The SIP through UPI AutoPay option is available for all existing and new investors on the PhonePe app.
In order to set up UPI AutoPay for Investments on PhonePe, users can click on the ‘Start a SIP’ icon in the investment section on the PhonePe app homepage.
From there, they can choose their investment style (from conservative/moderate/aggressive) and duration of investment (short/medium/long term).
Also read:PhonePe launches a new wallet auto top-up feature
Users can select a fund, enter the monthly investment amount and then enter their UPI pin to set up regular investments.
Customers can also access the UPI Autopay feature when they opt for monthly SIPs through any of the mutual fund investment options available on PhonePe, it said. The platform has over 307 million registered users.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...