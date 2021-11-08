PhonePe on-boards Liberty General Insurance to offer motor insurance

Liberty General Insurance Ltd on Monday announced that it has partnered with PhonePe to offer motor insurance digitally and provide easy accessibility. In 2020, PhonePe ventured into the distribution of insurance and has become one of India’s fastest-growing digital distributors, with the sale of over 5 lakh policies in five months.

Roopam Asthana, CEO & Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance said, “With this partnership, Liberty General Insurance strengthens its tie-up with PhonePe to empower their customers with the best protection cover in today’s digital era. Liberty General Insurance has a comprehensive bouquet of insurance products that distinguishes itself from the existing gamut of motor insurance products in the market.

Gunjan Ghai, VP & Head of Insurance, PhonePe added, “We are delighted to partner with Liberty General Insurance to provide motor insurance products to our 32+ crore users. PhonePe users can choose from multiple motor insurance products on our platform and purchase seamlessly in a few clicks. We are committed to build PhonePe as a one-stop destination for all insurance needs and this partnership is another step in that direction.”