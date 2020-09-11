Physical signatures not required on health, general insurance policy forms: IRDAI

The EQC offers a powerful yet zero-emission choice
Merc to launch electric SUV in the Indian market soon
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has done away with the mandatory wet/physical signature on health insurance policy proposals.
The exemptions will apply to all health, motor, fire insurance (covering dwellings and/or contents issued to individuals), package insurance (issued to individuals) and all miscellaneous policies issued to individuals where the sum insured does not exceed ₹5 crore.
The wet signature can be dispensed with if insurers inform customers through text message about issue of policy document electronically, having in place mechanisms to verify receipt of the document and preserving all e-records.
“Wherever policyholders demand a physical version of the policy document/copy of the proposal, the same shall be made available,” the regulator said. The exemption will be in force till March 31, 2021.
According to Gurdeep Singh Batra, Head - Retail Underwriting, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, issuing electronic policies per the IRDAI’s move is “a positive step’’.
“This not only improves the turnaround time for policy issuance, but also secures the policy documents electronically with the policyholder as well as the insurer.
The IRDAI had already allowed the life insurers to do away with physical signatures last month in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Merc to launch electric SUV in the Indian market soon
The S-Class takes the lead in extensive digitisation and breaks out new safety features for rear occupants
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) at ...
₹1090 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1080106611051120 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed ...
The Malayalam author’s impressions of the Capital are a far cry from the visuals presented in the glossy pages ...
The title of Pankaj Mishra’s new book refers to Western intellectuals who assumed that their societies were ...
Foot-stomping masterpieces are often misrepresented, especially during election season
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...