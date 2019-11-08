ICICI Bank opens branches in unbanked villages in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Two villages in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh respectively have finally got a bank to serve their banking needs.

ICICI Bank has opened branches in Karivena in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, and Boinpalle in Mahbubnagar district of Telangana. These were some ‘unbanked villages’ in the state.

This is part of ICICI Bank’s expansion of its retail network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which saw them adding 57 new branches this fiscal. Other branches have been opened in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam among others.

This again is part of the nationwide branch expansion initiative of the Bank. In FY20, ICICI Bank aims to open 450 new branches across the country, of which 388 have already been opened.

With this expansion, the Bank has a network of 402 branches and extension counters in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with 1,580 ATMs.

Nationwide, ICICI Bank now has retail network of over 5,260 branches. Its branch footprint now covers locations across the country from Leh (in Ladakh) to Nagercoil (in Tamil Nadu), from Naliya (in Gujarat) to Aizawl (in Mizoram).

Nearly half of the branches are in rural and semi-urban areas to facilitate financial inclusion in the country.

ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank, whose consolidated total assets stood at Rs 12,88,190 crore at September 30, 2019.