Pine Labs announces $600 million in funding

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Pine Labs has raised $600 million from a clutch of new investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company, funds managed by BlackRock, Ishana, Tree Line, a fund advised by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. IIFL AMC via its ‘Late-Stage Tech Fund’ and Kotak are also participating in this investment round.
“Pine Labs continues to be well-financed and has been EBITDA-profitable for several years,” said a statement.
The company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Temasek Holdings, Actis, PayPal and Mastercard amongst other leading global investors.
Also read: Furlenco raises ₹1,000 crore in funding round led by Zinnia Global
“Over the last year, Pine Labs has made significant progress in its offline to online strategy in India and the direct-to-consumer play in Southeast Asia. Our full-stack approach to payments and merchant commerce has allowed us to grow in-month merchant partnerships by nearly 100 per cent over the last year,” said Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs.
Pine Labs is a merchant commerce platform and offers products for in-store and doorstep payments, Pay Later at the point of sale, prepaid issuance and online payments to large, mid-market and small retailers.
“Through its acquisitions of QwikCilver and Fave, Pine Labs now has the market leading pre-paid platform in this region as well as the top consumer loyalty product in this market. With leadership across multiple categories, the company is very well positioned to help drive immense value to its merchant partners in India and across other SEA markets,” said Shailendra Singh, MD, Sequoia Capital.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The new Netflix anthology, based on the works of Satyajit Ray, is an exploration of minds in the throes of ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...