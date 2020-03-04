Pine Labs, ZestMoney to offer instant credit, EMI to customers at PoS

iQOO 3 review: A gaming centric phone with Snapdragon 865
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
Merchant commerce platform Pine Labs has partnered with consumer lending fintech ZestMoney to provide in-store, digital equated monthly instalment (EMI) options to customers. This will be available through Pine Labs’ Plutus and Plutus Smart point-of-sale (PoS) devices.
“This offering is targeted at new-to-credit customers. ZestMoney EMI on Pine Labs devices will be available across 20,000 outlets in 100 cities in the next 12 months,” said Pine Labs in a statement on Wednesday.
First-time credit seekers who do not have a credit or debit card will be able make purchases at offline stores and avail themselves of EMI.
Venkat Paruchuri, Chief Product Officer, Pine Labs, said the initial focus will be on mobiles, consumer durables and IT devices, but it will be gradually extended to additional categories such as apparels and fashion, education, wellness and healthcare, and travel and tourism.
As an inaugural time-bound offer, ZestMoney will provide 0 per cent interest EMIs on the purchase of any product for a three-month tenure. Additionally, the two firms are working with manufacturers across the mobile, consumer durable and laptop categories to bring EMIs with three-, six-, nine- and and 12-months tenures.
Pine Labs’ cloud-based software platform can enable instant credit disbursal using ZestMoney’s credit risk and disbursement criteria, said the statement.
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
IndiGo and SpiceJet had a good December quarter but the outlook doesn’t look encouraging, given the ...
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
Amid massive market sell-off triggered by mounting concerns over coronavirus, the share price of Tata Steel ...
The valuation is pricey, but robust growth, healthy profitability and strong focus on open market channel are ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...