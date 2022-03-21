Piramal Capital initiates bankruptcy proceedings against Reliance Power

Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd has initiated bankruptcy proceedings against the beleaguered Anil Ambani group, Reliance Power and it’s subsidiary Reliance Natural Resources Ltd. “Bankruptcy proceedings have been initiated by PCHFL against Reliance Power and RNRL under section 7 of the IBC Code 2016, in NCLT Mumbai,” said a person familiar with the development.

RNRL had in 2010 merged with Reliance Power.

RNRL had defaulted on a loan of ₹526.10 crore, obtained from the erstwhile Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL). The Piramal Group had acquired DHFL last year and PCHFL had been merged with DHFL. BusinessLine has sent an email query to Piramal Enterprises Ltd. Significantly, Ajay Piramal’s son, Anand Piramal is married to Anil Ambani’s niece, Isha Ambani.