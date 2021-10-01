Piramal Capital merges with DHFL

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd (PCHFL) has merged with Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).
“PCHFL has merged into DHFL with effect from September 30, 2021, pursuant to the reverse merger as contemplated under scheme of arrangement provided under the resolution plan,” Piramal Enterprises Ltd said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.
Also read: Ajay Piramal on the challenges faced in acquiring DHFL and the road ahead
Following this reverse merger, DHFL will issue equity shares to the shareholders of PCHFL in accordance with the scheme of arrangement provided under the resolution plan, it further said, adding that once the equity shares are allotted, DHFL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL).
The process is likely to take about four weeks to be completed. The development comes soon after PEL paid ₹34,250 crore for DHFL, completing its acquisition of the housing finance player.
The acquisition of DHFL is in line with a strategic roadmap to transform and expand PEL’s financial services business.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Fret not if your bank or merchant is yet to comply with the guidelines. There is a way out.
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...