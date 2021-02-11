Piramal Enterprises posts 10% increase in Q3 net profit

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Piramal Enterprises Ltd reported a 10 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹799 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year against a net profit of ₹724 crore in the same period last fiscal.
PEL, which recently emerged as the successful bidder for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, said the acquisition is in line with its strategy to diversify its loan book and increase granularity.
“We are changing our financial services business model from one that is wholesale led to a well-diversified one; this also being one of the key objectives behind our bidding for DHFL,” said Ajay Piramal, Chairman, PEL.
The total consideration for DHFL was ₹34,250 crore, which includes an upfront cash component of ₹14,700 crore and a deferred component of ₹19,550 crore, PEL said in a statement on Thursday.
Meanwhile, for the quarter ended December 31, PEL reported a four per cent drop in its total income at ₹3,265 crore against ₹3,411 crore a year ago. Net sales declined three per cent to ₹3,169 crore
In the financial services business, net sales fell nine per cent to ₹1,795 crore for the October-December 2020 quarter versus ₹1,963 crore a year ago.
Capital adequacy ratio was at 37 per cent and it maintained provisions at 6.3 per cent of the loan book or ₹2,935 crore to manage any future contingencies.
“Commenced disbursements under the multi-product retail lending platform, launched in November 2020. Expanded the retail lending product portfolio to six products as of December 2020,” PEL said.
In the pharma business, PEL reported a five per cent increase in net sales in the third quarter at ₹1,374 crore (₹1,307 crore).
“Closed fund raising deal with The Carlyle Group- received ₹3,523.40 crore as proceeds from pharma fund raise in October 2020,” it said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...