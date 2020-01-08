Plans to invest ₹250 cr in fund to revive the real estate sector

HDFC has announced an investment of ₹250 crore in the government-led special fund to revive stalled real estate projects. “We are participating in the fund (with a contribution of) ₹250 crore,” said Mistry. The ₹25,000-crore alternative investment fund for the real estate sector has raised ₹10,530 crore in its first round. The government had said it would pump in ₹10,000 crore into the AIF. Additional investments were supposed to be brought in by institutional and private investors to generate a total corpus of ₹25,000 crore.