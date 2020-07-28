PM to meet bank, NBFC chiefs on Wednesday

Publishing in the time of a pandemic
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the CEOs of top public sector and and private sector banks besides heads of a few NBFCs on Wednesday.
Top officials of the Finance Ministry and Corporate Affairs Ministry are also expected to attend this virtual meeting.
During the virtual meeting, thePrime Minister is expected to review the progress madein the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat stimulus package that was unveiled after the Covid outbreak. Ground level issues are expected to be discussed on schemes such as the ₹3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to support MSMEs impacted by Covid.
This meeting is significant as it comes at a time when the government is looking to expand the beneficiaries of the ECLGS scheme. There is also a proposal to float a Development Financial Institution ( DFI) and a credit enhancement company. This could be discussed at the meeting, sources said.
In the wake of Covid-induced lockdown, several players in the financial sector, especially the small- and medium-sized NBFCs, are faced with stress and liquidity issues. The government may look at coming to the rescue of such NBFCs with more measures, it is learnt.
Already, top financial sector honchos have conveyed to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that there is a need for the central bank to allow one-time restructuring of assets. A plea has also been made that the RBI should not look at extending the moratorium.
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...