PMAY subsidy scheme: HDFC approves ₹47,000-cr loans to 2 lakh home buyers

HDFC Ltd on Sunday said it has passed on subsidy amounting to over ₹4,700 crore to over 2 lakh home buyers under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS).

India’s largest standalone housing finance company, in a statement, said it has approved over ₹47,000 crore of home loans under CLSS to home buyers belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG) and Middle Income Groups (MIG).

“Subsidy under PMAY amounting to over ₹4,700 crore has been passed on to these 2 lakh home buyers, becoming the only financial institution in the country to achieve this feat,” HDFC said in a statement.

Covid-19 crisis

Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director, HDFC Ltd, said: “Due to the Covid-19 crisis, a number of sectors including the real estate sector have been affected.

“Having said that we feel that the demand for housing will pick up gradually as the economy emerges out of this difficult period and confidence in the economy is restored.”

Karnad observed that affordability was never better given the huge concessions under PMAY, tax benefits on home loans, lowest ever interest rates and property prices having seen both price and time correction.

Also with the increase in the trend for working from home, the demand for homes will only rise going forward, she added.

Per the PMAY-CLSS scheme, borrowers are eligible for interest subsidy of 6.5 per cent per annum for loans up to ₹6 lakh for EWS and LIG category(annual household income up to ₹6 lakh), interest subsidy of 4 per cent for loan up to ₹ 9 lakh for MIG 1 category (annual household income between ₹6,00,001 and ₹12 lakh) and interest subsidy of 3 per cent for loans up to ₹ 12 lakh for MIG 2 category (annual household income between ₹12,00,001 & ₹18 lakh) for a maximum tenure of 20 years.

Per the HDFC statement, the effective subsidy to customers is in the range of ₹2.30-2.67 lakhs on a 20-year term, receivable upfront. The schemes for MIG categories have been extended till March 31, 2021 and schemes for EWS/LIG are valid up to March 31, 2022.