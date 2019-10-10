PMC Bank issue: Finance Minister to take up depositors’ plea with RBI

How to use ECG on the Apple Watch
If you own an iPhone 6s or later and an Apple Watch Series 4 or 5, and you live in India, the ECG feature is ...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said she would speak to Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das to consider expediting the withdrawal of funds by depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank.
At present, PMC Bank, is under directions of RBI and depositors can withdraw only ₹ 25,000.
She said she could not say when the money will be withdrawn as it will depend on RBI and the administrator.
"I have spoken to RBI Governor several times on PMC Bank and will do it today again. This is process-driven and will have to be discussed between RBI and administrator, " she said.
Read also: How the PMC Bank scam was kept hidden for many years
Sitharaman, who is in Mumbai ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections, also met protesting customers of scam-hit PMC Bank.
She also announced that a committee would be set up with Secretaries of Department of Economic Affairs and Financial Services with Deputy Governor, RBI to study in detail what has happened and understand shortcomings and look at ways in which respective acts can be amended to avoid future instances like PMC Bank.
Read more: PMC Bank crisis - Statutory auditors’ role in forefront again
"I have asked Secretary DEA and Secretary DFS to study shortcomings and suggest legislative steps to prevent such crises and empower the regulator. If necessary, in Winter session of Parliament, will place the amendments," she said, adding the committee will also look at whether deposit insurance should be hiked from current ₹ 1 lakh.
Sitharaman said that RBI regulates multi-state cooperative banks. Rural multi-state cooperative banks are registered with the Ministry of Rural Development, and urban multi state cooperative banks are registered with Ministry or Urban Development.
If you own an iPhone 6s or later and an Apple Watch Series 4 or 5, and you live in India, the ECG feature is ...
Today is World Mental Health Day, observed globally to raise awareness on the issue. While companies usually ...
His ability to spot the gap and quickly act on it has helped his family company — which began in a small ...
The old ‘command and control’ method of leadership will be a disaster in today’s world, says Rajeev Dubey, ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
Other banks could also follow suit and cut their savings deposit rate. Depositors may be stuck with lower ...
IDFC Dynamic Bond is the only scheme among the 28 in the dynamic bond funds category that has been investing ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...