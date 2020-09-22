PMC Bank: RBI says it is working to find a viable solution to revive bank

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
AK Dixit, former General Manager, Union Bank of India, has been appointed as the new administrator of troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.
“The present administrator, JB Bhoria, is stepping down on September 22due to health reasons,” said the Reserve Bank of India in a statement on Tuesday, adding that Dixit’s appointment is with effect from September 23.
One year since the bank was placed under RBI directions, the central bank said it is working to find a viable solution for the bank, but noted that there are several challenges.
“While the administrator of PMC bank and the RBI have been exploring various options for resolution of the bank, several factors such as huge losses incurred by the bank resulting in its entire net worth getting wiped out, steep erosion in depositscontinue to pose serious challenges in finding a workable plan for revival of the bank,” it said.
The bank has also been making efforts for recovery of non-performing assets, although the progress has been constrained because of the Covid-19 pandemic and legal complexities, it further said.
“Nevertheless, in the interest of the depositors, the PMC bank and the RBI are continuing to engage with the stakeholders to explore the possibility of finding a viable and workable solution for the resolution of the bank,” the central bank stressed.
PMC Bank was placed under the RBI directions under sub-section (1) of Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act 1949 a year ago. The directive is valid till December 22 this year as of now.
Soon after, Bhoria was appointed as administrator of the bank. An advisory committee comprising senior bankers and chartered accountant was also appointed to assist the administrator.
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Changes in rental housing, office commute can have adverse tax implications
Investor safety is the focal point of SEBI’s new norms, but they make operations more complex
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...