PMGKY: IBA draws up withdrawal schedule for women Jan Dhan account-holders

In order to maintain social distancing and ensure orderly withdrawal of money, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has drawn up a staggered schedule, from May 4-11, for women Jan Dhan Yojana account-holders to withdraw the second installment of ₹500 to be deposited by the government for the month of May.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), the government has decided to deposit ₹500 per month, during the April-June 2020 period, in the accounts of women Jan Dhan Yojana account-holders. The first installment was disbursed last month.

The IBA’s schedule of disbursement for May is based on the last digit of the account number of the beneficiary — those with account number with last digit as ‘0’ or ‘1’ can withdraw the money on May 4; ‘2’ or ‘3’ on May 5; ‘4’ or ‘5’ on May 6; ‘6’ or ‘7’ on May 8; ‘8’ or ‘9’ on May 11.

“This has been done to maintain social distancing. We request beneficiaries to use the neighbourhood ATMs, at bank branches, bank mitras/ customer service points for making withdrawals and for cash at POS up to ₹ 2,000 as far as possible, to avoid crowding at bank branches,” the Association said.

The Association added that intimation of withdrawal schedule will be sent to the beneficiary account holders through SMS by the Banks.

The Association, in a statement, said after May 11, 2020, the beneficiaries can withdraw money at any bank on any day at their convenience. It emphasised that at present, as per the Government’s directions, there are no charges for withdrawing money from any bank’s ATM till June 30, 2020.