Money & Banking

PMJDY helps raise women’s ownership of bank accounts to 77% in 2017: MSC

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 04, 2020 Published on March 04, 2020

The Modi government’s flagship scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), has helped raise women’s ownership of bank accounts from 43 per cent in 2014 to 77 per cent in 2017, according to a report.

In a report titled ‘The Real Story of Women’s Financial Inclusion in India’, consulting firm MicroSave Consulting (MSC) said the country has succeeded in reducing the gender gap in financial inclusion by 14 percentage points in three years (2014 to 2017).

“The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) raised women’s ownership of bank accounts from 43 per cent in 2014 to an extraordinary 77 per cent in 2017,” it said.

Neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Pakistanare far behind with just 36 per cent and 7 per cent share in account ownership by women.

Published on March 04, 2020
social welfare
women
banking
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
With a ₹1.1-lakh-crore bill to settle,NBFCs to face biggest funding test