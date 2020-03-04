PMJDY helps raise women’s ownership of bank accounts to 77% in 2017: MSC

The Modi government’s flagship scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), has helped raise women’s ownership of bank accounts from 43 per cent in 2014 to 77 per cent in 2017, according to a report.

In a report titled ‘The Real Story of Women’s Financial Inclusion in India’, consulting firm MicroSave Consulting (MSC) said the country has succeeded in reducing the gender gap in financial inclusion by 14 percentage points in three years (2014 to 2017).

“The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) raised women’s ownership of bank accounts from 43 per cent in 2014 to an extraordinary 77 per cent in 2017,” it said.

Neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Pakistanare far behind with just 36 per cent and 7 per cent share in account ownership by women.