PN Vasudevan, MD and CEO of Equitas Small Finance Bank, who had in May expressed a desire to step down from the position, has reversed his decision.

Vasudevan had wanted to pursue certain social activities, but he has accepted the suggestion of the bank’s Chairman, Arun Ramanathan, that he could pursue those interests while still being the MD and CEO of the bank.

Vasudevan’s current term as MD and CEO of the Bank expires on July 22, 2023. “The Board has resolved to renew his term for a further period of three years with effect from July 23, 2023, subject to approval by the Reserve Bank of India and shareholder approval as applicable,” the bank said in a notification to the stock exchanges.

“The Board believes that continuity of management and his leadership would help the bank sustain its growth in a stable, scalable, and inclusive manner. Accordingly, the present ongoing process of identifying a successor to him will stand terminated,” the notification says.

On the NSE today, the Equitas share of face value of ₹10 closed at ₹51.45, which was ₹1.05 (2 per cent) lower than the previous close.