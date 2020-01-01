PNB cuts MCLR by 5-30 bps across tenors

Nurturing da Vincis in the workplace
The new decade needs polymaths like the Italian artist who can work across disciplines in organisations
Punjab National Bank (PNB), the country’s second-largest public sector bank, has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5-30 basis points across various tenors with effect from January 1.
The base rate has also been reduced from 9.25 per cent to 9.05 per cent, said sources close to the development. The one-year MCLR has come down to 8.05 percent from 8.15 per cent and one-month MCLR has come down to 7.50 per cent from 7.80 per cent.
PNB last revised its MCLR on November 1 last year. The latest move is expected to put pressure on the margins of the public sector bank during the fourth quarter this fiscal. PNB, which has been going through turbulent times in recent years, is slowly crawling out of the adverse impact the ₹13,000-crore scam perpetrated by Nirav Modi had on its balance sheet.
Given that the government has opted to keep the small savings interest rate unchanged for the January-March quarter, PNB may not be able to reduce its deposit rates from the current level as any such move could lead to flight of deposits to small savings schemes, economy watchers said. Small savings interest rates are on average up to 100 basis points higher than the rates currently offered by commercial banks.
Infact, the government had not paid heed to the recent RBI suggestion to bring down the interest rates on small savings.
Even after the latest MCLR rate-cut, PNB’s one-year MCLR at 8.05 per cent is lower than State Bank of India’s one-year MCLR of 7.90 per cent. It may be recalled that SBI had, with effect from December 10, cut its MCLR by 10 basis points.
PNB’s MCLR-cut comes at a time when there is heightened uncertainty over the Indian economy, which hit a six-year quarterly low of 4.5 per cent GDP growth in July-September 2019.
Banks have become largely risk-averse, which is starkly evident from the 60 per cent fall in the total flow of resources from the banking system to the commercial sector in the first half of this fiscal at ₹3,94,035 crore (₹9,93,312 crore in H1 2018-19).
The new decade needs polymaths like the Italian artist who can work across disciplines in organisations
Eleven of the 12 most polluted cities in the world on the World Health Organization list of 2018 are in India.
The country’s electric mobility mission is moving gingerly. Big plans have been laid out but it is time to ...
Where forest cover is concerned, India has set itself a target that needs a much higher rate of afforestation ...
These funds invest in stocks that are part of the Nifty 50, in the same proportion
Here is a list of the top 10 performers from some of the main equity fund categories.
The fund invests in large- and mid-cap stocks of both value and growth companies
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...