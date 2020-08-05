PNB gets shareholders’ nod for raising up to ₹7,000 cr

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday said its shareholders have approved a proposal to raise up to ₹7,000 crore through share sale to enhance its capital base.
Besides, the shareholders cleared the opening balance sheet of the amalgamated bank as on April 1, which is post amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into PNB, the lender said in a regulatory filing.
Shareholders at the annual general meeting approved the proposal for “raising of equity share capital for an amount up to ₹7,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP)/Further Public Offer (FPO)/Rights Issue or such other permitted mode as may be deemed appropriate depending upon market conditions,” it said.
PNB is planning to hit the capital markets in the fourth quarter of this financial year to raise funds to help meet growth needs and regulatory requirements.
The bank had a capital adequacy ratio of 14.14 per cent at the end of March 2020.
The board also approved appropriation of accumulated losses of ₹28,707.92 crore from the share premium account of the amalgamated bank.
PNB amalgamated Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India with itself, effective April 1 this year. With the merger, the bank now has about 11,000 branches, more than 13,000 ATMs, one lakh employees, and a business mix of over Rs 18 lakh crore.
Total domestic business of PNB at the end of March 2020 stood at ₹11.81 lakh crore.
Pursuant to the amalgamation of OBC and United Bank of India, PNB’s holding has exceeded 10 per cent in six companies and five ventures capital funds.
The RBI has accorded approval to hold these investments and its directions will be implemented within the given timeframe, it added.
The government of India currently holds 85.59 per cent stake in the bank.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
Investors can consider two-year cumulative FDs which offer 7 per cent return
₹1041 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100010551075 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The stock of Bharat Dynamics (BDL) jumped 6.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Tuesday, ...
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...