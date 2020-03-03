Money & Banking

PNB Housing approves ₹1,700-cr QIP

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

The board of PNB Housing Finance, on Tuesday, gave its nod for raising capital of up to ₹1,700 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). After the QIP, the company also plans to offer Quality Investment Holdings (QIH) preferential allotment of equity shares. The board gave its approval in this regard, according to a filing with the stock exchanges.

