PNB Housing Finance Ltd (PNBHFL) on Thursday reported a 25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, at ₹433 crore (₹347 crore).
The retail focused home loan lender had recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹439 crore in the March 2024 quarter.
For the quarter under review, total income was up 7.3 per cent at ₹1,832 crore (₹1,707 crore). In the March 2024 quarter, consolidated total income was ₹1,814 crore, the latest filing with the stock exchanges showed.
