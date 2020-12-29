PNB: IT integration of erstwhile UBI completed

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Punjab National Bank (PNB), country’s second largest public sector bank, has now completed the IT integration of all branches of erstwhile United Bank of India (UBI).
This is in continuation to the IT integration of all branches of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, undertaken in November 2020.
With this PNB has concluded the integration and migration of databases of both banks, which brings all the customers on the common platform and enable them to transact seamlessly across bank’s network as well as use PNB’s digital banking platforms like Internet Banking and Mobile Banking.
The entire migration has been completed without effecting any change in customers account numbers, debit cards or Net Banking credentials, a PNB release said.
PNB has completed this migration activity with minimal disruption and now all customers will be able to enjoy an array of services on its wider network of branches, ATMs and robust digital channels, release added.It may be recalled that the Centre had with effect from April 1 this year merged Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with PNB in a three-way amalgamation.
CH.S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, Managing Director & CEO, PNB said in a statement: “This is an important milestone for all of us displaying our unflinching commitment to the customers of PNB 2.0. This migration brings all our customers on a singular platform and provides opportunity for seamless engagement. We shall continue to provide state-of-the-art services to all our customers.”
