Punjab National Bank (PNB) has launched WhatsApp banking services for both customers and non-customers. According to reports, the WhatsApp banking service is available on both android and iOS-based mobile phones.

Services offered

According to the bank, non-financial services offered on WhatsApp includes balance inquiries, the last five transaction history and chequebook request.

Both account and non-account holders can make enquiries about bank deposit/loan products, digital products, NRI services, locate branch/atm, opt-in, opt-out options and also open online accounts.

Here’s how to activate:

Step 1: Add PNB’s WhatsApp number +91-92640-92640 to your contacts.

Add PNB’s WhatsApp number +91-92640-92640 to your contacts. Step 2: View the contact in your WhatsApp. Ensure it has a ‘green tick’ along with the bank’s profile name to verify the account.

View the contact in your WhatsApp. Ensure it has a ‘green tick’ along with the bank’s profile name to verify the account. Step 3: Send a hi/hello to initiate conversation and activate the facility.