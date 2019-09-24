PNB MetLife receives ISO 31000:2018 certification

Rubber hit, too
PNB MetLife, a private life insurer, has become the first life insurer in India to receive the ISO 31000:2018 certification from the BSI (British Standards Institution).
The certification was awarded to the company due to its robust risk management framework and process controls.
Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO, PNB MetLife, said, “ISO 31000:2018 certification of compliance from BSI is a testament of PNB MetLife’s continuous efforts towards building a more robust and efficient organisation. We are honoured to be the first life insurance company in India to receive this accreditation (version 2018), which is a well-recognised, internationally acclaimed framework for risk management standards.”
“We have been following a strong governance system, and this new feather in our hat reaffirms our commitment to enhance customers’ experience and business continuity under all circumstances,” he added.
The ISO 31000:2018 provides guidelines, principles, framework and a process for managing risks. The standards are customisable for any organisation regardless of its size, activity or sector. They help in providing a unified approach for dealing with the management of risks which can be implemented across the life cycle of the organisation.
