PNB net down 18.5 per cent in Q3

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Punjab National Bank (PNB), on Friday, reported a standalone net profit of ₹506 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This was about 18.5 per cent lower than sequential standalone net profit of ₹621 crore in the previous quarter ended September 30, 2020.
In the third quarter last fiscal, PNB (pre amalgamation) had reported a net loss of ₹492 crore.
The third quarter financial performance is not comparable on a year-on-year basis as the latest net profit of ₹506 crore reflects the performance of the amalgamated entity, while the loss of ₹492 crore was prior to amalgamation. It maybe recalled that PNB amalgamated with Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with effect from April 1, 2020.
Total revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹23,299 crore, lower than ₹23,438 crore in the previous quarter.
For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, PNB (post amalgamation) reported a net profit of ₹1,435 crore. In the same period last year, PNB (pre amalgamation) had recorded net profit of ₹1,033.4 crore.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...