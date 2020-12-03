PNB-Oriental Bank IT integration completed

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has said that it has completed IT integration of all branches of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) with itself.

All customers of OBC are now migrated to Core Banking Solution (CBS) of PNB, where they can transact seamlessly via existing branches and digital banking channels such as internet banking and mobile banking. The ATM Switch and terminals have also been integrated smoothly into the PNB network. The entire migration has been completed without any changes in their account numbers, debit cards or net banking credentials, a release issued by PNB said. OBC customers can now enjoy services at a wider network of branches without any hassle owing to harmonised products and services at PNB network.

Commenting on the IT integration, Ch SS Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank, said in a statement: “It is a moment of accomplishment for us to be able to offer synchronised services across OBC branches and digital delivery channels. It is now our priority to bring all branches of UNI in sync with PNB in order to amplify our potential and offer state-of-the-art services across all branches throughout the country.”