PNB QIP issue opens; to raise ₹7,000 crore

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue on Tuesday, seeking to mop up about ₹7,000 crore.
The capital-raising committee of the bank, which met on Tuesday, had approved the floor price of ₹37.35 per share for the QIP.
The committee will next meet on Friday to consider and determine the issue price for the equity shares, including the discount, to be allotted to Qualified Institutional Buyers, said PNB in a filing with the stock exchanges.
Post the QIP, the tier-I capital is expected to increase 113 basis points and book value is likey to come down by more than 10 per cent, given equity dilution of more than 21 per cent. The government’s stake in PNB is likely to come down to 70.8 per cent from 85.6 per cent, said banking industry observers.
It may be recalled that SS Mallikarjuna Rao, Managing Director and CEO, PNB, had last month said that the bank had approvals from the board and the government to raise ₹14,000 crore. The ₹14,000 crore comprises QIP of ₹7,000 crore; AT-1 capital of ₹3,000 crore and ₹4,000 crore of Tier-2 capital. In Tier-2 capital, PNB had already raised ₹2,500 crore in July and September.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1390 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1375135814051420 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...