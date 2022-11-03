Punjab National Bank (PNB), the country’s second-largest bank, has strengthened its vigilance management and is now looking to promote a culture of honesty amongst its staff.

This initiative is a part of Vigilance Awareness Week being observed at PNB from October 31 to November 6, in line with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) directives.

The new initiatives — vigilance dashboard, staff accountability portal and PNB Vigilance Manual 2022 — were rolled out at an event at bank’s Corporate Office in New Delhi, in the presence of top brass of Central Vigilance Commission, including Suresh N Patel, Central Vigilance Commissioner and Praveen Kumar Srivastava, Vigilance Commissioner.

Besides PNB MD& CEO Atul Kumar Goel, the event was attended by Executive Directors Vijay Dube and Sanjay Kumar and other senior officials of the bank.

Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO, said, “We at PNB strive to leverage technology to create the value of transparency and integrity. The newly inaugurated vigilance management initiatives will minimise manual intervention, empower the employees, save time, and bring more transparency in the process”.

Suresh N Patel lauded PNB for taking several digital initiatives for fighting corruption and increasing efficiency.