Money & Banking

PNB, UBI, OBC merger: Expert may be roped in to decide logo of new entity

PTI Kolkata | Updated on October 13, 2019 Published on October 13, 2019

The proposed merger will lead to the creation of the country's second-largest lender after State Bank of India.

With three state-run lenders -- Punjab National Bank (PNB), United Bank of India (UBI) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) -- heading for an amalgamation, an outside expert may be engaged to decide the logo of the merged entity, an official said.

The proposed merger, expected to be effective from April 1 next year, will lead to the creation of the country’s second-largest lender after State Bank of India, with a total business volume of about ₹18 lakh crore.

Read also: Merged entity of PNB, OBC and United Bank to become operational by next April

“The new name and logo of the merged entity will be decided after inviting suggestions from all and sundry.

However, an outside expert may be engaged to decide on the new logo,” a top official of UBI told PTI.

He said the logo is “very important” for creating an identity of the new lender.

More read - Will the big bank mergers work: An in-depth analysis

“The managing directors and executive directors of the three banks will meet next week. Talks on name and logo of the merged entity are high on the agenda,” he said.

It is “very crucial” to finalise the administrative structure of the entity as the three banks have different set-ups at the moment, the UBI official maintained.

Asked about the second-quarter performance of UBI in the current fiscal, he said “the results should be good. It is being audited at present“.

To a query on whether the Kolkata-headquartered lender will come out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) by the end of the second quarter, he said, “It hardly matters after the announcement of the merger. If UBI is not able to meet the customers’ requirements due to lending restrictions, it will be done either by PNB or OBC.”

In view of the proposed merger, 34 working committees have been formed with the executives of the lenders as members for harmonisation of systems and procedures, the official added.

Published on October 13, 2019
Oriental Bank of Commerce
United Bank of India
Punjab National Bank
merger, acquisition and takeover
public sector banks
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Life insurers’ new premium income in September up 15% at ₹20,057 cr