Policybazaar gets insurance broking licence from IRDAI

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Web-aggregator Policybazaar on Friday said it has got approval from regulator IRDAI to undertake insurance broking, a development that will help the company augment business and expand bouquet of services.
With this development, the company will surrender its web-aggregator licence to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and undertake business including insurance aggregation under the broking umbrella.
"We received our licence to be a broker for which we have been in touch with the regulator for the last three years," PolicyBazaar.com CEO Yashish Dahiya told PTI.
The broking licence will allow the company to venture into segments which it could not do in the past like claims assistance, offline services, and establish Points of Presence network.
From a revenue perspective, he said, “as a web aggregator we would be paid for life insurance renewals.” As a broker, he said, the company will be entitled for commission as well as fee for web aggregation.
Also read: Serum Institute of India picks up stake in PolicyBazaar
With the help of broking licence, he said, “we will be able to do claims settlement and many other things and we will use this opportunity very wisely.” Policybazaar has a market share of 25 per cent in the life insurance segment while 10 per cent in health insurance.
The parent company PB Fintech also promotes Paisabazaar.com, which is an online credit comparison portal.
PB Fintech had attained the status of a unicorn in 2018 when it raised $200 million in a Series-F round led by Japan's SoftBank. A company valued at over $1 billion is called a unicorn.
Other investors include the likes of Info Edge, Premji Invest, Temasek, Ribbit Capital, Chiratae, Inventus Capital Partners, True North, Tiger Global, Wellington and Steadview.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Bedi wasn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...