Poonawala Fincorp said its total disbursements during Q4 FY23 were the highest ever at about ₹6,370 crore, up 151 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 89 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) compared to disbursements of ₹2,539 crore in Q4 FY22 and ₹3,369 crore in Q3 FY23.

For the full year FY23, total disbursements grew by 109 per cent YoY to approximately ₹15,750 crore.

Assets under management (AUM) grew by 37 per cent YoY and 16 per cent QoQ to about ₹16,120 crore as on March 31, 2023, despite a sharp reduction in the discontinued loan book, per the regulatory filing.

Discontinued loan book reduced to approximately ₹625 crore as on 31 March 2023.

“GNPA (gross non-performing assets) and NNPA (net non-performing assets) are expected to improve further to less than 1.55 per cent and 0.85 per cent respectively as on 31 March 2023. As guided, we would strive to maintain the NNPA below 1% in line with its Management Vision 2025,” according to the filing.

The Company said it continues to have liquidity of about ₹3,000 crore as on March 31, 2023.