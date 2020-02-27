Money & Banking

Poonawalla Fin and Capital Floattie-up to provide loans to MSMEs

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on February 27, 2020 Published on February 27, 2020

Poonawalla Finance, part of the $9.8-billion Cyrus Poonawalla Group, has partnered with Capital Float to deliver working capital financing to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across India.

Both companies will co-lend on Capital Float’s co-origination model to deliver last-mile credit to MSMEs.

Poonawala Finance, which started operations in April 2019, has already crossed AUM of ₹1,500 crore, and is one of the most well-capitalised NBFCs in the country.

Sashank Rishyasringa, Co-Founder, Capital Float, said: “Capital Float has proven capabilities and experience in MSME financing. We recently crossed $1 billion in lifetime disbursals and are heavily motivated to foster the growth of small businesses at the grassroot level.”

Abhay Bhutada, MD and CEO, Poonawalla Finance, said: “Through our collaboration with Capital Float, we will expand our reach beyond the metropolitan cities to Tier 2 and 3 towns of India.”

Poonawalla Finance and Capital Float have set a target to disburse more than ₹500 crore over the next 12 months, with a monthly run rate of ₹50 crore. Poonawalla Finance’s systems will be fully integrated with Capital Float’s co-origination platform through APIs to facilitate faster disbursals.

