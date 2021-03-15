Post Covid insurance landscape: When life insurers pivot to guaranteed income products

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
In the post Covid-19 world, life insurers are now looking to ride on changed consumer preference to guaranteed income products. They have now realised that the masses, especially in interior India, have turned risk averse and want to be shielded from market and interest rate volatility, thereby favouring products that assure guaranteed income, according to industry players.
For instance, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance, whose new business from guaranteed products for FY 19-20 and April-December 2020 stood at healthy 35 per cent for both years, has recently rolled out its fifth guaranteed product, Guaranteed Income4Life.
It is a non-linked, non-par individual life insurance savings-cum-protection plan which not only offers an individual the opportunity to secure his/her life but also allows one to have regular income to take care of both long-term and short-term financial goals, said Akshay Dhand, Appointed Actuary, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance.
“Guaranteed Income4Life has been specially designed to offer life insurance coverage and benefits of a savings product under one umbrella. Over the last few years, customers have favoured guaranteed products. As insurers expand to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, there is a movement to guaranteed products and therefore insurers are now moving to such products,” Dhand said.
For life insurers, providing guaranteed products is the most risky one and despite this they are ready to manage this risk and offer these products to customers, he said.
Most of the earlier variants of guaranteed products that Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance were giving lump sum benefits (endowment or annual income). “Our latest Guaranteed Income4Life focusses on income benefit much more and allows you to take income for short term, medium term or even life long. So the key pitch is this is typical income product where you can get income up to 99 years. The product has lot of flexibility too,” he said.
Sameer Joshi, Chief Agency Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Council Co Ltd, said: “Guaranteed income products from life insurance companies bring in a financial certainty in terms of returns as they are not dependent on market movements. They are suitable for risk-averse individuals who are looking for a guaranteed fixed rate of return throughout their investment tenure, irrespective of pandemics like Covid-19 or volatility in markets. With these products, individuals can receive a fixed and assured regular income to continue with the same lifestyle. At the same time, they can also provide a back-up for their family’s life goals through the life insurance cover available under the plan.”
Casparus Kromhout, MD & CEO, Shriram Life Insurance, said: “Non-linked non-par individual life insurance plans have the dual benefit of life cover combined with savings. These traditional endowment plans provide a guaranteed return to the customer at the end of the policy term; thus making them well suited for risk-free financial planning for specific future goals. The combined life cover further helps secure the savings for the family. Thus, these plans have a good uptake especially amongst customers who prefer to be risk averse.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...