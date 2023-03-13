The potential risk from the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on India is low due to the limited presence of the Group in the country, reports said.

“Amidst all the gloom and doom in global banks and contagion impact from the SVB issue spreading across the globe, banks in India standout with hardly any exposure directly or indirectly to SVB,” Macquarie Research said in a note.

The Indian banking system remains a domestic deposit-funded system with investments in government securities. Further, because Indian banks don’t usually fund start-ups, any impact on the start-up ecosystem is expected to be manageable, it said.

Erstwhile, SVB Financial Group had an NBFC subsidiary in India known as SVB India Finance, which was sold to Temasek and United Overseas Bank (SG) in 2015 and rebranded as InnoVen Capital India.

The company is a 50:50 joint venture between the two entities, and is now engaged in venture debt lending in India. It has a good financial position, credit rating of ‘AA-’, stable liquidity and enjoys support from both the parents, research firm Jefferies said in a report.

“Hence, we feel that this is unlikely to be a systemic risk in India,” the report said.

As of FY22, InnoVen India’s loan book was at ₹710 crore. India Ratings pegs the loan portfolio to remain ₹600-800 crore over the medium term, as it is unlikely to grow aggressively post the launch of InnoVen’s India’s AIF (alternative investment fund) platform.

“Ind-Ra does not expect its leverage to exceed 2x in the medium term, given range-bound book. Its capital buffers remained comfortable, with tier-1 capital ratio of 77 per cent in FY22,” the ratings agency had said.

InnoVen India’s leverage (debt/equity) was at a comfortable 0.14x in FY22. As per the asset liability management (ALM) statement as on March 31, 2022, excluding the lines of credit from inflows and committed pending disbursals from outflows, InnoVen had no cumulative asset-liability mismatch.

In addition, it has unutilised credit lines of $200 million from its parent for its three operating subsidiaries, and the gross NPA ratio was at a low 0.35 per cent.

