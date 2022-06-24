Prem Anup Sinha takes charge as SBI’s new CGM-Kolkata circle 

Prem Anup Sinha has taken over the charge of Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Kolkata Circle effective June 23, 2022.

Sinha, a probationary officer of 1994 batch, has expertise in all domains of banking with prime focus on credit during his 28 years of service, SBI said in a statement. He had also worked in London on an overseas assignment.

Prior to this posting, Sinha was the General Manager of Corporate Accounts Group Branch, Mumbai.