hamburger

Money & Banking

Prem Anup Sinha takes charge as SBI’s new CGM-Kolkata circle 

BL Kolkata Bureau | Updated on: Jun 24, 2022

Prem Anup Sinha has taken over the charge of Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Kolkata Circle effective June 23, 2022.

Sinha, a probationary officer of 1994 batch, has expertise in all domains of banking with prime focus on credit during his 28 years of service, SBI said in a statement. He had also worked in London on an overseas assignment.

Prior to this posting, Sinha was the General Manager of Corporate Accounts Group Branch, Mumbai.

Published on June 24, 2022
State Bank of India
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you