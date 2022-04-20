hamburger

Prices of G-Secs rally on short-covering

Our Bureau | Updated on: Apr 20, 2022

‘The spread between overnight and 10-year G-Sec yield is at historic highs and some correction was overdue’

Government Securities (G-Secs) prices rallied on Wednesday on short-covering towards the end of the trading session, with the price of the 10-year benchmark G-Sec and the 13-year G-Sec rising 31 paise and 46 paise, respectively.

Price of the 10-year (2032) G-Sec/GS (coupon rate: 6.54 per cent) closed at ₹96.06, up from ₹95.75). Yield of this security thawed about 4 basis points to close at 7.11 per cent (7.15 per cent).

Bond prices and yields are inversely co-related and move in opposite directions. One basis point is equal to one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Price of the 13-year (2035) G-Sec/GS (coupon rate: 6.67 per cent) rose to close at ₹94.7 (94.24). Yield thawed about 5 basis points to close at 7.29 per cent (7.34 per cent).

The spread between overnight and 10-year G-Sec yield is at historic highs and some correction was overdue, said RK Gurumurthy, Head-Treasury, Dhanlaxmi Bank.

Moreover, a message seems to have gone across to the market that the central bank is apparently not comfortable with the secondary market yields.

Prices G-Secs had crashed on April 8 as the monetary policy committee struck a hawkish note, prioritising inflation over growth. Price of the 10-year benchmark G-Sec had crashed almost ₹1.40 (to close at ₹95.96), with its yields jumping by 20 basis points (to close at 7.119 per cent).

Published on April 20, 2022
