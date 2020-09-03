Private banks likely to gain market share from PSBs in the medium term: Fitch

Indian private banks, which have stronger loss-absorption buffers than public sector banks, are likely to gain market share from their state-owned peers in the medium term, says Fitch Ratings.

However, the global credit rating agency warned that larger risk appetites of private banks in certain segments render their intrinsic credit profiles more vulnerable to deterioration in the operating environment, such as what it sees now.

The agency assessed that private banks’ loss-absorption buffers, in particular, enhanced capital bases, strengthen their ability to recognise losses upfront with less disruption in their efforts to accelerate market-share gains.

However, the agency does not expect immediate gains as the sector’s credit growth is likely to remain subdued, and will only resume meaningfully once a sustained recovery from the pandemic gets underway.

Private banks see strong growth

Fitch Ratings, in a report, said Indian private banks have had a decade of strong growth, reflected in much higher loan CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 19.6 per cent compared with state banks’ 8.5 per cent, backed by better capitalisation and fewer asset quality problems.

Private banks increased their market shares by 14.4 percentage points (pp) and 18.5 pp by assets and loans, respectively, at the expense of state-owned counterparts during this time, it added. One percentage point is equal to one per cent.

The agency observed that most of the gains occurred in the five years preceding the coronavirus pandemic as state banks were hamstrung by ballooning impaired loans, larger losses and weaker capitalisation.

“Nonetheless, private banks’ risk appetite in some sectors has been significant during this time, which has contributed to the downward trajectory in their Viability Ratings (VRs) in the last two years,” it said.

Fitch said the government-led merger of state-owned banks helped them to consolidate their market positions in the last few years, but the state-owned banks’ market shares will continue to erode if they do not raise adequate capital to absorb future stress and support growth.

The agency emphasised that some Indian banks have raised capital after the Reserve Bank of India implored banks to raise fresh equity. However, the capital-raising has been limited thus far to private banks, which collectively raised $6.3 billion in the past three months.

State banks’ capital position

While state banks have announced their intentions to raise fresh equity, they have not gone further than routine board approvals nor given clear indications on the timelines, except for a few banks.

“This is despite the need to expedite improvement in the state banks’ capital positions, which we believe remain vulnerable to varying degrees to future stress and unexpected losses,” Fitch said.

The agency assessed that state banks’ capital positions weakened during the quarter ended June 2020 (Q1 FY21), mainly due to the adverse impact of $4.4 billion from mergers on the acquiring state banks, which eroded common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios by an average of around 170 basis points (bps).

At the same time, private banks added 165-220 bps to their CET1 ratios, which averaged at 14.8 per cent at FYE20. As a result, the gap between private banks’ and state banks’ CET1 ratios widened to 637 bps from 474 bps at end-December 2020, Fitch opined in the report.

Capital needed for growth

The agency observed that without adequate capital, state banks may be forced to curtail growth because their financial statements do not yet fully reflect the impact of the pandemic on asset quality due to regulatory relief measures that have delayed non-performing loan (NPL) recognition.

“This gap between reported financials and economic reality is reflected in the sector's declining impaired loan ratio of 8.4 per cent at the end of Q1 FY21 (FYE20: 8.5 per cent), which was mainly driven by a 75 per cent year-on-year (yoy) decline in new NPLs and aggressive write-offs.

“However, credit growth was negative (-1.4 per cent for Q1 FY21), reflecting the prevailing risk aversion amid heightened stress in the banking system,” it said.

Fitch believes that the moderate recovery in banks’ return on assets to 0.50 per cent, from 0.20 per cent at FYE20, is not sustainable in the foreseeable future, as NPLs will start to increase in 3QFY21, which will mostly affect those banks with weaker capitalisation by further pressuring their intrinsic creditworthiness.

The agency underscored that state-owned banks’ VRs would remain under further rating pressure if the capital positions of individual banks are not sufficient to withstand the negative effects of the pandemic on asset quality and growth.

Indian banks’ IDRs (Issuer Default Ratings) are support-driven and are therefore anchored to India's sovereign rating (BBB-/Negative).

In July 2020, Fitch estimated that Indian banks will require between $15 billion and $58 billion in fresh equity over the next years under various stress scenarios, with the bulk of it required by the state-owned banks.