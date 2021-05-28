Private sector banks increased share in deposits, credit at the cost of PSBs in FY21: RBI

Bank credit growth decelerated while aggregate deposit growth accelerated in March even as the share of private sector banks in total deposits and credit of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) increased during 2020-21 at the cost of public sector banks, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Bank credit growth decelerated to 5.6 per cent year-on-year (yoy) in March from 6.4 per cent a year ago, according to RBI’s 'Quarterly Statistics on Deposits and Credit of SCBs: March 2021’.

Public sector and private sector banks credit growth slowed to 3.6 per cent (4.2 per cent in March 2020) and 9.1 per cent (9.3 per cent), respectively, during 2020-21. Lending by foreign banks contracted 3.3 per cent vs 7.2 per cent growth

Combined credit by bank branches in top six centres (Greater Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, which together accounted for over 46 per cent of total bank credit) declined marginally during 2020-21, the RBI said.

Deposit growth picks up

According to RBI data, credit by bank branches in metropolitan areas (includes all centres with population of 10 lakh and above) declined to 1.7 per cent in March 2021 from 4.8 per cent in March 2020. Bank branches in urban, semi-urban and rural areas, on the other hand, recorded 9.4 per cent (8.8 per cent in March 2020), 14.3 per cent (8.4 per cent) and 14.5 per cent (11.5 per cent) credit growth, respectively, during the year.

Aggregate deposits growth accelerated to 12.3 per cent yoy in March 2021 from 9.5 per cent a year ago.

Metropolitan branches, which account for over half of total deposits, recorded nearly 15 per cent growth during 2020-21 from 6.9 per cent a year ago. However, aggregate deposits of branches in rural and semi-urban areas declined to 6.9 per cent (15.5 per cent) and 9.3 per cent (12.3 per cent), respectively.

Aggregate deposits of branches in urban areas increased to 11.4 per cent (10.5 per cent).

RBI said the share of current account and savings account (CASA) deposits in total deposits increased to 44.1 per cent in March from 42.1 per cent a year ago.

Lower growth in credit vis-à-vis deposits led to decline in the all-India credit-deposit (C-D) ratio to 71.5 per cent in March from 76.0 per cent a year ago.

The central bank did not specify the market share gained by private sector banks in deposits and credit.