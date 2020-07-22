PRMIA opens 49th chapter in Bengaluru

The Professional Risk Managers’ International Association has launched its 49th chapter in Bengaluru. It was digitally inaugurated with a webinar on the ways to navigate the unprecedented situations arising from the Covid pandemic.

Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer, State Bank of India, in his inaugural speech said banks and financial institutions should assess the risk factors to build front-line defences and effectively manage the black swan event of Covid.

Every aspect of human life has changed and this calls for redefining risk management models and strategies. In order to navigate the risks and ensure operational resilience, risk management should act as both science and social science, he said.

“We need science to pick up ‘sustainable business’ through robust analysis and stress testing of business, sectors and industries. At the same time, we need social science for adaptability, empathy and efficient delivery of financial and non-financial solutions like YONO to the identified business and targeted group,” he added.

YONO is an integrated digital banking platform of SBI that enables users to access a variety of financial and other allied services such as flight, train, bus and taxi bookings, online shopping and medical bill payments.

SBI, which has entered into a corporate partnership with PRMIA to boost risk management knowledge and competence, has received the Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management.