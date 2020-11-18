Promote Mudra loans, augment poverty alleviating schemes: Sadananda Gowda to SBI

Focus on promoting Mudra loans and augmenting poverty alleviating schemes of the Central government, DV Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers, advised the State Bank of India (SBI).

Inaugurating SBI’s new branch at Kavalbyrasandra in Bengaluru, Gowda also stressed upon the role played by the bank in reviving the economy by implementing the Central government initiatives.

He thanked SBI and its officers for the continuous support extended to the public during the difficult times of Covid-19 and in the implementation of various government schemes. He further said SBI is the “mother” of all banks in India, and asked the public to utilise the services of the bank.

ALSO READ: Banks should primarily serve a social purpose

Speaking on the occasion, Abhijit Majumder, CGM, SBI, highlighted the need for generating awareness among the prospective customers of the branch, by conducting programmes on SME/GSS and other schemes on a regular basis.

He also impressed upon the branch staff to encourage customers to use YONO Digital platform to be self-reliant and for optimum utility of various services.

The Union Minister later held an interaction meeting with the bank customers and told them about Covid-19 measures, role of generic medicines and initiatives of the Central government.

ALSO READ: Mudra loans surpass FY20 target by 5% at ₹3.37-lakh cr