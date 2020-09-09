PSBs join hands to launch Doorstep Banking Services

The 12 public sector banks (PSBs) in the country have forged an alliance to launch Doorstep Banking Services (DBS) at 100 top deposit centres across the country.

This move is part of the EASE (Enhanced Access & Service Excellence) Reforms for PSBs.

Initially, non-financial services will be available to all customers, especially senior citizens, persons with disabilities and defence forces, among others.

The non-financial services include pick up of cheque / demand draft / pay order; new cheque book requisition slip, 15G / 15H forms, IT / GST challan; issue of request for standing instructions; and request for account statement.

The services will also include delivery of non-personalised cheque book; term deposit receipt; acknowledgement; TDS / Form 16 certificate issuance; and pre-paid instrument / gift card.

Financial services – cash pick up and delivery – will be available from October 2020. The services, which will be interoperable among these banks, will be gradually scaled up beyond the 100 locations.

“As part of the EASE Reforms, Doorstep Banking Services is envisaged to provide convenience of banking services to the customers at their doorstep through the universal touch points of call centre, web portal or mobile app.

“Customers can also track their service request through these channels,” the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) said in a statement.

The services will be rendered by the Doorstep Banking Agents deployed by the selected Service Providers at 100 centres across the country.