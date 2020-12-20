Public sector banks to raise Rs 25,000 crore in next 3 months: DFS Secretary

Apple Watch now keeps an eye on your cardio fitness
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
Public sector banks (PSBs) are planning to raise about ₹25,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt in the next three months to support credit pick up and meet regulatory requirement.
In the last few months lenders including State Bank of India, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have raised about ₹40,000 crore from the market, Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda told PTI in an interview. “Banks have been able to raise a lot of money from the markets. About ₹40,000 crore have been raised by the public sector banks both in the form equity and also AT1 and Tier-II bonds. We will expect another 20,000-25,000 during the remaining part of the financial year,” he said.
Earlier this month, Canara Bank raised ₹2,000 crore while PNB raised ₹3,788.04 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP).
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been advising banks to proactively raise capital and not wait for a difficult situation to arise due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.
Besides, the government has allocated ₹20,000 crore for capital infusion into PSBs in the current fiscal. Of this, the Finance Ministry has granted ₹5,500 crore to Punjab & Sind Bank to meet the regulatory requirement. The government approved capital infusion through preferential allotment of equity shares in Punjab & Sind Bank last month.
During 2019-20, the government made ₹70,000 crore capital infusion into the PSBs to boost credit for a strong impetus to the economy. Punjab National Bank got ₹16,091 crore, Union Bank of India received ₹11,768 crore, while Canara Bank and Indian Bank got ₹6,571 crore and ₹2,534 crore, respectively.
Talking about the financial health of banks, Panda said that 11 out of the 12 public sector banks have posted profit in the last quarter. Even gross non-performing assets (NPAs) have gone down substantially and the provision coverage ratio has increased, he said.
“There is some scope for improvement on return on assets and banks are working on that. By and large all the financial parameters are showing very very positive results,” he said.
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
An ode to frogs and the role they play as environment markers gets the top award at a science film festival
On this day in 1983, the original FIFA World Cup trophy, the Jules Rimet Cup, was stolen from the Brazilian ...
Spread across five counties of England, this region of undulating hills, lazy rivers and somnolent villages is ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...